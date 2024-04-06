Virtue's Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Is 15% Off Right Now

Two of my personal favorite formulas, which sit in plain view on Kardashian’s shower shelf. For a limited time, the shampoo and conditioner duo is 15 percent off — and you can shop other Virtue hair care duos for up to 20 percent off — so now’s an excellent time to experiment with the formulas for yourself, particularly if you’re on a strand-strengthening journey. The protein from which hair is made, to strands that may have been depleted — from bleaching, heat styling, or simply from aging.

The shampoo and conditioner are infused with the brand’s proprietary keratin complex. As with all of its formulas, the Recovery set is sulfate and paraben-free, and safe for color and keratin-treated hair. It is the most popular of its shampoo and conditioner offerings. The formulas leave hair feeling fresh without stripping strands of moisture, and smell salon-fresh to boot. I’ve relied on the set post-bleaching in the past, and gravitate towards it when my hair is feeling frail or lackluster

Virtue Recovery Shampoo Conditioner Duo Hair Care Keratin Sulfate-Free Paraben-Free Color-Treated Hair Keratin-Treated Hair

