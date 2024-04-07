Bellerby & Co. Globemakers: Creating Bespoke Globes in London

An artist in London has founded a company called Bellerby & Co. Globemakers , which creates bespoke globes up to 50 inches in diameter. These globes can cost up to six figures and are highly detailed and accurate.

The artist was inspired to create his own globe after not being able to find one that met his standards. Globes are seen as snapshots of how people see the world and their place in it.

