Feral Cats Roam Freely in Mexico's National Palace

Nineteen feral cats have free rein of Mexico 's National Palace , long roaming the lush gardens and historic colonial halls of the most iconic buildings in the country. They prowl through palace gardens stalking pigeons and make cameos on televised press briefings . Some greet tourists at the doors, while others take a sneaky lick of ice cream from staff.

"They have access to every part of the palace, so they walk in on meetings, interviews and wander onto camera," said Jesús Arias, the palace veterinarian, as a handful of feline friends brush against his ankles

