Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Harry Potter Movies

I got to tour the sets in England and learned many behind-the-scenes facts and secrets from the Harry Potter movies. As a fan, I have struggled with separating art from the artist due to J.K. Rowling 's anti-trans beliefs .

Despite this, many people have found a home in the franchise.

Harry Potter Movies Behind-The-Scenes Secrets J.K. Rowling Anti-Trans Beliefs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Santigold and Frank Ockenfels 3 Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their Spirituals VideosSantigold and her visual collaborator get into the BTS of her latest album vignettes in honor of Ockenfels' retrospective at Fotografiska.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »

Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Might Return for Final Season Amid Behind-the-Scenes DramaKevin Costner's John Dutton may return to Yellowstone after all.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

2024 NHRA Gatornationals Photo Gallery: Nitro Drag Racing and Behind-the-Scenes ActionNHRA kicked off its 73rd year with a sold-out crowd and wild racing at Gainesville Raceway.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »

INXS Goes Behind the Scenes on ‘Never Tear Us Apart’: ExclusiveTo celebrate the 35th anniversary of 'Never Tear Us Apart,' INXS revisits the iconic song and its stunning music video.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Behind the scenes at the SF Giants’ exclusive ballpark clubThere are about 1,000 members of the Gotham Club, and a waiting list a mile long. They only admit about 25 new members each year, and they’re almost always referrals.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Outlander Season 7: Premiere Date and Behind-the-Scenes Photos RevealedThe second half of Outlander Season 7 is set to premiere in November. New behind-the-scenes photos from the remaining episodes have been released. The show will end with Season 8. A prequel spin-off is currently being filmed. Season 7 follows Jamie, Claire, and their family during the Revolutionary War.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »