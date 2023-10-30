Leads are vital to businesses and their timely conversion into sales serves as the bread-and-butter for any enterprise. Banks are aware of the strategic significance of leads and yet most modern banks consider lead management as a sub-function under sales-CRM or marketing automation.between two powerful departments inside banks—sales and marketing. A successful lead curation strategy requires dedicated efforts and collaboration between the sales and marketing personnel.

The sales approach is mostly reactive and all out, while marketing takes the softer route to a larger base in a proactive manner. The sales team emphasizes quickness while the marketing team advocates accuracy. Sales believes that a largerlays the premise for greater conversions while marketing invests its efforts in curating the right funnel for different products with an equal emphasis on pruning leads deemed a misfit.

Enterprises need to strike the right balance between quickness and correctness when acting on leads and assess them through the lens of their domain.• Joe is planning a vacation to the Caribbean (travel and leisure).Quickness on the retailers part is paramount toward realizing a sale in Alice's case, while in the latter two, the quality of recommendations take greater priority. headtopics.com

• Nurturing is a commitment shown by enterprises by guiding users to a state (portfolio, assets) deemed to be the correct one, taking their long-term purposes and strategic needs into consideration. It may get them to a new place or a place they are aware of, but never thought of getting to.

first-class function, giving it a clear mandate—responsibility and accountability for lead synthesis, lead curation, lead funnelling across different products and lead conversions. availing marketing for lead synthesis, scoring and data-driven analysis and the sales team's conversions. This allows them then to meet the organizational targets and make the final contact with a customer to pursue the actual sale. headtopics.com

