"She listens to them a lot," the musician tells PEOPLE of the K-pop girl group, composed of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa

"I think Luna might want to be one of the BLACKPINK girls," Legend says with a laugh of his 7-year-old child. "I have a feeling she might end up dressing like them — in an age-appropriate way." Noting that his two eldest kids' Halloween costume choices "depend on what they're watching and what they're listening to," the father of four reiterates that Luna's costume this year draws inspiration from her love of the K-pop girl group.to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.At the time, the trio watched the show and posed for photographs, which Teigen, 37, shared a day later on Instagram.

"What’s the best fan page for me to follow, I need to learn everything there is to know in very little time," she continued.In one post, the mother of four panned to show two giant skeleton zombies surrounded by beds of large pumpkins in her backyard. “So we named these Frank and Jerry,” Teigen said, before Miles quickly corrected her, noting their names are “Frank and Perry." headtopics.com

Another clip was an adorable video of Wren sitting on a large pumpkin while being held up by Teigen’s mom, “Hi Wren,” the proud mom said to her youngest, before telling her other kids to be careful as they played.

