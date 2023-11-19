Arts and Humanities Leaders Find Inspiration in Mississippi Visit

In a recent visit to Mississippi, arts and humanities leaders were inspired by the stories, ideas, and affirmations they encountered. National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson found inspiration in a memory quilt at the Mississippi Museum of Art, reflecting on the opportunity to live an artful life. Jackson emphasized that an artful life is not limited to designated places, but can be found in everyday opportunities to create, teach, learn, and preserve traditions.

She believes that embracing art and recognizing each other's humanity is essential for achieving a nation of opportunity and justice





MSTODAYnews » / 🏆 232. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One of the South’s largest fine arts festivals coming to Mississippi coastMore than 150,000 people are expected this weekend for the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 689. / 20,16 Read more »

Desoto Arts Commission, Delta Sigma Theta promoting arts & culture in North TexasBoth organizations are on a mission to make art and culture more visible throughout Southern Dallas County.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 649. / 22,5 Read more »

‘Pray for Our Leaders’: Mississippi Church Splits from Pro-LGBTQ+ United Methodist Church DenominationSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 597. / 22,5 Read more »

Tate Reeves, Brandon Presley trade barbs in front of Mississippi business leadersRepublican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley traded barbs at a conference for Mississippi's business leaders.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 232. / 28,125 Read more »

Are the Humanities in a War for Survival?Is tech reinventing the humanities in its own image?

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 552. / 22,5 Read more »

Antoinette Burton: The humanities is not at a crossroads, but is flourishing beyond traditional classroomsOver the last decade, MA and Ph.D. programs in the humanities have been trying to equip graduate students for multiple career paths.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »