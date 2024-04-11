Arrest Warrant Issued for Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver in Connection with Car Crash

The Dallas Police Department issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice , citing his role in a six-vehicle crash last month on the city’s North Central Expressway. Rice, 23, faces six counts of collision involving injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault , police said, in relation to the March 30 crash.

Rice’s attorney, Royce West, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment, nor was Rice available to comment. West acknowledged during a news conference last week in Dallas that Rice was driving a Lamborghini that was involved in the crash. Rice had informed investigators of that, West said last week, adding that Rice was cooperating with authorities. West, a member of the state senate in Texas, said then that he expected charges to be filed. He also said that Rice planned to provide assistance to those involved in the collision. “Mr. Rice wants to make certain that it’s understood and appreciated that he’s going to do everything in his power to bring their life back to as normal as possible in terms of injuries, in terms of property damage,” West said

Arrest Warrant Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Car Crash Collision Injury Aggravated Assault

