Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse on Sale at Amazon

I’ve tried many gaming mice over the years, but I always seem to come back to Logitech ’s G502 Hero . I started with the wired version many moons ago, and it’s just as good as the wireless model if you don’t mind it staying tethered to your PC. It has the advantage of having zero latency (although the wireless model is close) and it’s the more economical choice, too. The wired model is even cheaper than usual over at Amazon right now, where it’s close to an all-time low at $35.99.

That’s about $14 off its usual price of $49.99. Best Buy also has it for a dollar more at $36.99. The G502 uses a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, which offers so wide a range of sensitivity tuning that you should have no problems getting your cursor or turning speeds just right. It also features RGB lighting and 11 programmable buttons, both easily customizable with Logitech’s G Hub app. One of my favorite features is the weighted mouse wheel that toggles between free-flowing and ridged friction with the click of a button. I also like the DPI toggle that lets you lower the sensitivity temporarily, which is great for lining up the perfect shot in shooting games or making fine adjustments in digital imaging apps like Photoshop. If you need affordable Joy-Con replacements for your Nintendo Switch to address drifting issues, the Hori Split Pad Compact might be the best starting point. They offer a nice balance between size, affordability, and added gri

