Army of Darkness (1993) | ScreenRant

The third film in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead trilogy, Army of Darkness, is a horror comedy film that sees Bruce Campbell return to the role of Ash Williams. Sucked out of his timeline and tossed to 1300 A.D., Ash is found and thrown in a pit after he is believed to be a spy against King Arthur. After proving himself and slaying a supernatural Deadite creature, Ash is freed and told to return home; he must find the Necronomicon and dance with the dead again.

Read more:

screenrant »

Woman pleads guilty to 1993 murder of San Carlos store ownerShu Ming Tang’s killer remained at large for decades until authorities found a written confession.

Army Of Darkness Alternate Endings ExplainedThe third Evil Dead has two controversial endings.

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse steakhouse to open in this new North Texas locationKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse to open in this North Texas town minutes from Fort WorthKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.

On 'Scarlet,' Doja Cat finds power harnessing the darkness of online vitriolThe pop star has always loved out-trolling her trolls. But Doja Cat's fourth album and dramatic rollout pushes that persona further, interpreting her antics through a playfully demonic lens.

On 'Scarlet,' Doja Cat finds power harnessing the darkness of online vitriolThe pop star has always loved out-trolling her trolls. But Doja Cat's fourth album and dramatic rollout pushes that persona further, interpreting her antics through a playfully demonic lens.