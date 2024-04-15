Armorer in 'Rust' Film Shooting Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Hannah Gutierrez Reed to 18 months in prison after a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The 'Rust' armorer was responsible for the firearms on the Western film set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021. Hutchins had been preparing a close-up shot when a gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged. The 18-month sentence was the maximum time Gutierrez Reed could serve.
The jury deliberated for less than three hours at the New Mexico courthouse on March 6. After the verdict was read, Sommer ordered Gutierrez Reed be taken into custody, where she remained until the April 15 sentencing. The armorer was also found not guilty of evidence tampering, a charge she received in 2023 after investigators accused her of passing off a bag of cocaine on the day of the fatal set shooting.
Gutierrez Reed's trial, which began Feb. 21, saw testimony from weapons experts, FBI and Santa Fe County authorities, and crew members who witnessed the fatal shooting. The prosecution largely focused on Gutierrez Reed's behavior as an armorer, alleging she didn't do her job correctly. 'Hannah Gutierrez knew that Baldwin was loose. She knew it,' Morrissey said during closing arguments. 'She didn't do anything about it, even though it was her job. It was her job.
Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.
Hannah Gutierrez Reed Rust Film Shooting Armorer Involuntary Manslaughter Halyna Hutchins
