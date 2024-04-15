Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Roadway at O'Hare Airport

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the roadway entering into Terminal 1 at O'Hare airport Monday morning.

Traffic came to a complete standstill right in the middle of rush hour at one of the busiest airports in the country.All lanes were blocked on westbound Interstate 190 between Bessie Coleman Drive and the airport. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Chicago officials said traffic on I-190 was resuming. Dozens of people opted to get out of their cars and walk with their suitcases to the terminal in order to make their flights.All of this was caused by protesters who were seen sitting in the middle of the road, right on the expressway, linking arms and blocking traffic. Video appeared to show several people taken into custody.Forty people, 31 women and nine men ages 19-43, were taken into custody, police said.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters O'hare Airport Traffic Standstill Rush Hour Flights Custody

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pro-Palestinian protesters block access road to O'Hare International AirportProtesters were wearing signs reading 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Genocide' blocked all lanes of traffic headed to the O'Hare terminals.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Chicago Travelers at O'Hare International AirportPro-Palestinian protesters blocked the entrance to O'Hare International Airport, causing gridlock traffic and forcing travelers to walk to the terminal. The protest lasted less than an hour.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic to Chicago O'Hare AirportProtesters linked arms and blocked lanes of Interstate 190 at around 7 a.m. Other demonstrations blocked traffic in San Francisco and Oakland.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic in major cities a day after Iran strikes IsraelAnti-Israel protesters in major cities disrupted traffic, with many criticizing the country just hours after Iran launched a significant aerial attack.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters block Newburgh-Beacon BridgeAbout a dozen protesters stopped westbound traffic on the Hamilton Fish Newburgh-Beacon Bridge over the Hudson River Monday morning.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrances to Lockheed Martin facility in SunnyvaleProtesters blocked entrances to a Lockheed Martin research facility in Sunnyvale on Thursday morning over what they say is the defense contractor's role in Israel's ongoing bombing of Gaza.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »