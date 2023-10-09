Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/23): Watch NLDS Game 2 online | Time, TV

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)in Game 2 of a best-of-five National League Divisional Series on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles is 53-28 in home games and 100-62 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play. Arizona is 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Monday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have an 8-6 advantage in the season series. TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 107 RBI for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games. headtopics.com

Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 9-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.Diamondbacks: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin... headtopics.com

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL...

