Ohio Republican sponsors amendment disallowing use of funds on foreign flags as Tlaib flies Palestinian flag

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) sponsored an appropriation amendment clarifying that funds may not be used on any foreign flags. His sponsoring of the amendment comes as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) flies the Palestinian flag outside her office.

In response to a tweet from Washington Examiner reporter Reese Gorman showing the Palestinian flag outside Tlaib's office, Miller portrayed the flying of the flag as an affront to the United States's national honor. In response, he put forward a motion seeking to de facto prevent flags not of the U.S. from being paid for by appropriations bills.

The halls of Congress belong to America. They should be reserved for flags that embody our great nation.That’s why I sponsored an appropriations amendment to end this silliness. https://t.co/faV28rI5UR pic.twitter.com/XR8BJE4r1yThe amendment clarified that flags of different U.S. states and possessions may be flown, as well as the prisoner of war remembrance flag. headtopics.com

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, has been vocal in her criticism of Israel, drawing accusations of antisemitism throughout her time in Congress. The Michigan Democrat is a member of the liberal"Squad," and she boycotted the Israeli president's joint address to Congress this year.

Following Hamas's brutal invasion of Israel on Saturday, which saw terrorists kill hundreds of Israeli civilians, Tlaib has faced renewed criticism for her stance on Israel. Her continued practice of flying the Palestinian flag has been decried as insensitive by many. headtopics.com

In a statement shortly after the attacks, Tlaib condemned violence against Israelis and Palestinians, and she called for an end to the Israeli"blockade" of Palestinian territories."I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day," she said in a statement on Sunday.

