Anthony Richardson returns: How to watch today's Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 NFL game

. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.2023 NFL Season Week 4 Schedule Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (Fox) New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Anthony Richardson to start Sunday against RamsSunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rams’ Ahkello Reveals Keys vs. Colts’ Anthony RichardsonLos Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon breaks down his team’s process to stop Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The 2023 NFL Season Week 4 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN +, Disney +) *Live from LondonMinnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, 1.00 p.m. (Fox)Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.Is this finally Dak Prescott's time to shine?

The Cowboys are off to a splashy 2023 season start, 2-1 coming into Week 4. QB Dak Prescott has thrown just one pick to date, a huge improvement over last season where he led the league in interceptions thrown (ouch). Three games in, the Cowboys are primed to re-earn the title"America's Team."

The Baltimore Ravens went through a series of staff and player changes during the offseason, designed to further QB Lamar Jackson's development in Baltimore. With a new coordinator a leveled-up offense, including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are 2-1 this season. The tightened offense has the league on notice. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Sadly, the Jets haven't won since and Wilson looks shaky, at best. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season. Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off. Three weeks in, the Niners, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the only NFL teams who remain undefeated. Week after week, the Niners look unstoppable, and quite frankly, terrifying to face.