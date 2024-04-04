Among Us Animated Series Cast Revealed

According to an Instagram post from game developer Innersloth and CBS Studios, it was revealed that Wilson will play “Yellow,” Oswalt will play “White,” LaMarr will play “Brown,” and Knight will play “Lime” in the upcoming series. “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone.

Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designsCBS Studios’ Eye Animation and Innersloth began developing an animated Among Us series in 2023. Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis is serving as the series creator and executive producer, while Titmouse is providing the animation. Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, Carl Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina also serve as executive producers.Among Us was originally released in 2018, though the game’s explosive popularity came in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemi

Among Us Animated Series

