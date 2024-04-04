Federal Judge Denies Trump's Motion to Dismiss Classified Documents Indictment

A federal judge in Florida denied former President Donald Trump 's motion to dismiss the classified documents indictment against him, ruling the Presidential Records Act (PRA) does not shield Trump from charges that he unlawfully retained national defense information. Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in a 40-count indictment that includes 32 alleged violations of a national security law known as the Espionage Act .

The FBI ultimately recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence over 300 sensitive government records, which prosecutors accused him of illegally keeping

