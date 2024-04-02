American Airlines relaxes pet policy to allow full-size carry-on bag

American Airlines is relaxing part of its pet policy to let owners bring their companion and a full-size carry-on bag into the cabin. Until this week, people who carried a pet into the cabin - which involves paying a $150 fee - could only have one other small item that fit under the seat. Anything bigger, like a carry-on bag with wheels, needed to be checked - for a $35 fee. Or they could put the pet in the cargo hold.

Now American is letting passengers bring a pet in the cabin and also bring a regular carry-on bag or a personal item - just not both bags. The old policy struck some pet owners as unfair, since they were already paying a pet fee. Gary Leff, a travel blogger who first wrote about the change, recalled traveling years ago with a Yorkshire terrier

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How much can an American or Southwest pilot make?Here's what pilots at Southwest Airlines and American Airlines make under their current contracts.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

American Airlines relaxes pet policy to let owners bring the companion and a rolling carry-onAmerican Airlines is easing a restriction in its pet policy.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

American Airlines eases pet policy allowing cabin companion and full-size carry-onThe old policy struck some pet owners as unfair since they were already paying a pet fee.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

American Airlines relaxes pet, carry-on luggage policyAmerican Airlines is scrapping rules limiting the size of carry-on bags brought into plane cabins with passengers' pets, absent the payment of a fee.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

‘Blue-Eyed White Devils’: Florida Man Arrested After Racist Rant on American Airlines FlightSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Florida man arrested after making threats on American Airlines flightA Florida man was arrested after making threats and using racial slurs towards fellow passengers on an American Airlines flight. The man, identified as Shail Patel, was drunk and acted aggressively towards passengers and flight attendants. He called passengers 'blue-eyed white devils' and threatened to bring the plane down. Patel also physically assaulted a passenger.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »