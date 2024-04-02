Derrick Henry shares hilarious stories about Nick Saban's pet peeves

Nick Saban’s departure from college football after his legendary career, particularly with the Alabama Crimson Tide, has led many to reflect on his years in the game. The latest story comes from one of his former running backs, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, who shared some hilarious stories about his old coach.

Henry joined 'The Pivot' with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, where he said the 'old school' Saban had pet peeves everyone who played for him knew about. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'He couldn’t stand anybody scoring then wanting to celebrate afterward,' he said. That became apparent to Henry during one Alabama team meeting. 'We were in a meeting after a game – I forgot who we played,' Henry recalled. 'He pulled up film and showing everybody. He’s talking about, ‘You guys, stop doing that showboating, doing all that prayer hands, acting like you’re thanking Go

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban sheds light on why he retiredNick Saban said that the vibrant nature of college football's transfer portal and NIL dealings were a primary part of his decision to step down.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

The Titans replacing Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard, AP source saysThe Tennessee Titans are replacing four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Derrick Henry agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with Ravens, report saysStar running back Derrick Henry reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Ravens to sign ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry, sources sayFree agent running back Derrick Henry agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

RB Derrick Henry reportedly agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with RavensRunning back Derrick Henry has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Texas A&M's Mike Elko differs from Nick Saban on view of NILWhile the retired Nick Saban tells lawmakers in Washington D.C. how college football has changed for the worse, Mike Elko sees a balancing act to be successful

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »