Alexia Nepola's Husband Files for Divorce After Two Years of Marriage

star Alexia Nepola 's husband Todd Nepola has filed for divorce after just over two years of marriage, E! News has confirmed. According to legal docs obtained by E!, the businessman filed April 11 with the Miami-Dade courts citing their marriage is"irretrievably broken."Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The shocking split comes after questions about Alexia and Todd's finances were raised on the recent sixth season of RHOM. The couple were forced to move out of their rented Miami condo in less than a month and find a new home after the owners found new buyers for the property.E! News has reached out Alexia and Todd for comment but has not received a response.

The 56-year-old added,"I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves Frankie.""I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else," Pippen shared last month on the"Amy & T.J." podcast."I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone.

Alexia Nepola Todd Nepola Divorce Marriage RHOM Financial Issues

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RHOM Star Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Nepola Files for Divorce'RHOM' star Alexia Nepola's husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce on Thursday, April 11, after nearly three years of marriage

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

RHOM's Alexia Nepola Reacts to Husband Todd Nepola Filing for Divorce'RHOM' star Alexia Nepola publicly addressed husband Todd Nepola filing for divorce after nearly three years of marriage

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

RHOM’s Alexia and Todd Nepola’s Split: 6 Warning SignsTodd Nepola filed for divorce from The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola in April 2024, but the warning signs were there for months before

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

'The Real Housewives of Miami' Star Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Files for Divorce, Prenup in PlaceThe couple exchanged vows on Dec. 16, 2021.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kathy Griffin hires PI to locate MIA estranged husband Randy Bick to serve him divorce papersKathy Griffin files for divorce from husband Randy Bick right before 4th wedding anniversary

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Christine Quinn's husband files for restraining order against 'Selling Sunset' alum, denies hitting sonChristine Quinn’s husband files for restraining order against ‘Selling Sunset’ alum, denies hitting son

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »