Alexia Nepola's Husband Files for Divorce After Two Years of Marriage

star Alexia Nepola 's husband Todd Nepola has filed for divorce after just over two years of marriage, E! News has confirmed. According to legal docs obtained by E!, the businessman filed April 11 with the Miami-Dade courts citing their marriage is"irretrievably broken."Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
The shocking split comes after questions about Alexia and Todd's finances were raised on the recent sixth season of RHOM. The couple were forced to move out of their rented Miami condo in less than a month and find a new home after the owners found new buyers for the property.E! News has reached out Alexia and Todd for comment but has not received a response.
The 56-year-old added,"I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves Frankie.""I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else," Pippen shared last month on the"Amy & T.J." podcast."I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone.
