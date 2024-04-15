HBO's 'The Sympathizer' Challenges Portrayal of the Fall of Saigon

The fall of Saigon has been a commonly depicted subject across Western media, but the portrayal in the new HBO drama series “ The Sympathizer ” — in which panicked families attempt to flee Vietnam under heavy fire — barely features any American GI. And that’s no coincidence, cast members say.

“Having a Vietnamese cast at the forefront of this, through their perspectives, it shows how we’re actually in control of our narratives,” Xuande, the son of Vietnamese refugees, said. “ the things that we felt were just as traumatic as what the American soldiers felt and how we had just as deep and complex lives, and hopes and dreams as people who were trying to survive that part of the conflict.” Shifting any U.S.

