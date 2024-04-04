Alef Aeronautics Developing a Vehicle That Can Drive and Fly

Alef Aeronautics is in the early stages of developing a vehicle that can drive on roads and fly above them. They aim to create a car that can vertically take off and fly efficiently, unlike most eVTOL aircraft.

The team behind Alef has been working on this project for eight years and hopes to secure enough funds and favorable legislation to continue their development.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

These 3 companies are developing NASA’s new moon vehicleToday, NASA announced the three companies that will be developing its new lunar vehicle: Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

U.S. New Vehicle Sales Rise, Electric Vehicle Growth SlowsNew vehicle sales in the U.S. increased by nearly 5% in the first quarter, despite high interest rates. However, the growth of electric vehicle sales slowed down due to concerns about limited range and availability. Automakers had to reduce prices as inventory levels rose, resulting in the largest decline in average sales price for the month of March. Discounts and lease deals were also more prevalent in March compared to the previous year.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Alef: SpaceX-backed flying car could claim $1 billion in preordersAlef Aeronautics has announced that its revolutionary Model A flying car has now received 2,850 pre-orders for a total of $850 million.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

College adjacent to LaGuardia Airport recruits diverse students to become pilots, aircraft mechanics, and moreVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology graduates become pilots, dispatchers, aircraft maintenance technicians, and more.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Provocative playwright Jeremy O. Harris developing controversial new project based on royal familyWith past projects including “Slave Play” and “Circle Jerk,” playwright Jeremy O. Harris has certainly made it clear that he’s not afraid of a provocative concept.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Ford developing retractable fender tie-down pointsRetractable fender tie-downs could help protect the paint of vehicles that carry large items on their roofs.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »