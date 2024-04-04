Ship Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Ongoing War

This week, a ship from the World Central Kitchen organization delivered 200 tons of food, water, and humanitarian supplies to Gaza, inaugurating a sea route from Cyprus. The aim is to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the enclave during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

However, the recent strike that killed three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian has sparked renewed criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

