Alameda County District Attorney Faces Recall Vote

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is contending with a voter backlash that echoes a broader turn against progressive prosecutors. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesOAKLAND, California — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price will face a recall vote in the latest test for a national movement to overhaul the criminal justice system .

The recall push accelerated last year as violent crimes and property offenses soared by double digits in Oakland. While that surge has receded in the first months of 2024, it was severe enough that Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bontahas followed a now-familiar arc And as with Gascón and Boudin — who was recalled in 2022 — she almost immediately faced a backlash and a recall campaign funded by wealthy interests. Developers and finance executives raised more than $1 million last year to oust Price, with former District Attorney Nancy O’Malley joining the effort.

