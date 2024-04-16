Minor League Baseball Team Faces Backlash Over Unfortunate Promotion

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes , minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers , have come under fire in recent weeks after announcing a team promotion that ended up having an unfortunate connotation. For their new Copa de La Diversión jerseys, the Quakes decided to go by 'The Chaquetas,' what was supposed to be a fun play on the meme-worthy actions of Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly.
Also, like, I'm Mexican, so all the heritage coming here in California is really cool,' said Jose Rodriguez, a pitcher with the Quakes. He loved the jersey so much he wore it again at practice on Monday. He says that family back in Mexico loved that he was able to wear it in a game. Copa de La Diversión is an MiLB-wide promotion to 'embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities.
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League Promotion Backlash
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »