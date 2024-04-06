Abortion Rights Rally Held in Jacksonville Ahead of Florida's Six-Week Abortion Ban

Dozens of people in favor of abortion rights rallied in front of the Duval County courthouse Saturday to sound the alarm. This rally comes less than 30 days before Florida ’s six-week abortion ban goes into effect. Different speakers shared their stories. The group even took to the streets of Jacksonville with their message. “Everybody has a right to feel how they personally feel about abortion.

But what we don’t have a right to do is to tell other people what they can do with their body,” Sierra McCahon, president of Women’s March Jacksonville, said. Florida abortion providers brace for new law restricting abortions after six weeks; abortion ballot measure in spotlight. “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s health care provider

Abortion Rights Rally Duval County Courthouse Florida Six-Week Abortion Ban Speakers Jacksonville Women’S March Jacksonville Abortion Providers Law Restrictions Abortion Ballot Measure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

University of Florida to open new graduate campus in JacksonvilleThe University of Florida’s Florida Semiconductor Institute is coming to Jacksonville.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Montana Supreme Court Allows Abortion Ban, Florida to Vote on Right to AbortionThe Montana Supreme Court issued a ruling; Arizona organizers say they've collected enough signatures; and Missouri organizers got a surprise celebrity assist., allowing the state’s six-week abortion ban to take effect—effectively decimating abortion access across the South—but also allowing Floridians to vote on a ballot measure to enshrine a right to abortion this November. And as you’ll recall, a handful of, multiple states have voted directly on abortion, and from Kansas to Ohio, these efforts have been universally successful. Consequently, anti-abortion government officials have been doing everything they can to stop these measures from moving forward. As states including Montana, Arizona, Missouri, and others race to get their proposed abortion measures on the ballot, they’ve been up against barrier after barrier.BREAKING: Montana Supreme Court holds 4-3 that all 4 bills restricting voting from the 2021 Session are unconstitutional and permanently enjoins them

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Florida Supreme Court clears the way for abortion ballot initiative while upholding 15-week abortion banAmendment 4 would allow abortions before viability, but it would still require parents to be notified if a minor has an abortion.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Central Ohio abortion rights activists protest restrictions to abortion pill in Washington D.C.The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the future of the abortion pill in July.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Abortion Pill Revolution: CVS and Walgreens Now Selling Abortion Pills, While Telehealth Abortion SoarsBrick-and-mortar pharmacies begin to sell abortion pills and access to telemedicine abortion services increased in all 50 states.

Source: MsMagazine - 🏆 378. / 59 Read more »

The Illusion of Choice—Florida's Abortion Referendum and Erosion of Voting RightsIn a democracy undermined by voter suppression, we should not put too much faith in a broken electoral process or buy into the seductive illusion of voter choice.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »