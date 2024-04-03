Montana Supreme Court Allows Abortion Ban, Florida to Vote on Right to Abortion

The Montana Supreme Court issued a ruling; Arizona organizers say they've collected enough signatures; and Missouri organizers got a surprise celebrity assist., allowing the state’s six-week abortion ban to take effect—effectively decimating abortion access across the South—but also allowing Floridians to vote on a ballot measure to enshrine a right to abortion this November.

And as you’ll recall, a handful of, multiple states have voted directly on abortion, and from Kansas to Ohio, these efforts have been universally successful. Consequently, anti-abortion government officials have been doing everything they can to stop these measures from moving forward. As states including Montana, Arizona, Missouri, and others race to get their proposed abortion measures on the ballot, they’ve been up against barrier after barrier.BREAKING: Montana Supreme Court holds 4-3 that all 4 bills restricting voting from the 2021 Session are unconstitutional and permanently enjoins the

