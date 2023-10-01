A fire at a nightclub in Spain's southeastern city of Murcia kills 13

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain’s state news agency EFE.Advertisement

A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-mast on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.