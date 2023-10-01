Fire at nightclub hosting several birthday parties kills at least 13 in Spain

More than a dozen people were killed in a fiery blaze that erupted inside one of several adjoining nightclubs in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the early hours Sunday at the Fonda nightclub in the city’s Atalayas district, the southeastern city’s emergency services said. The blaze then spread next door to the Teatre nightclub, a spokesperson for the club said. It also spread to a third adjoining nightclub.

The victims were found in the Fonda nightclub, which sustained the majority of damage, including a collapsed roof, according to Diego Seral, Spain’s National Police spokesman. The fire broke out early Sunday morning inside one of several adjoining nightclubs in Murcia.The collapsed roof at the club had complicated recovery efforts for first responders, officials said.

Videos posted online showed thick, dark smoke pouring out of the nightclub’s windows as firefighters worked against vibrant orange flames in the dark. Ballesta told reporters that seven bodies were found on the first floor, where the fire broke out. headtopics.com

About 40 firefighters and 12 firetrucks were sent to work at the scene,