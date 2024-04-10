17-Year-Old Wanted for Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Rollover Crash

A 17-year-old is wanted for vehicular homicide , vehicular assault and motor theft in a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora that killed a 15-year-old girl, according to the Aurora Police Department. An arrest warrant for charges of vehicular homicide , vehicular assault and two counts of motor vehicle theft has been issued for the 17-year-old male driver, whose identity will not be released due to his age. Around 7:30 a.m.
on March 30, Aurora police responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Northbound I-225 at Alameda. The five teenager occupants were thrown from the car, which was a stolen 2016 Kia Sorrento, and paramedics took four to the hospital. One of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Aurora Police Traffic Section believes that speed was the most significant cause of the crash, although the usage of seatbelts, alcohol and drugs are still being investigated, according to the release
