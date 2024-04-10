Federal Open Market Committee Holds Rates Steady, Expresses Concerns About Inflation

At a meeting in which the Federal Open Market Committee again voted to hold short-term borrowing rates steady, policymakers also showed misgivings that inflation, while easing, wasn't doing so in a convincing enough fashion. The Fed currently targets its benchmark rate between 5.25%-5.
5% As such, FOMC members voted to keep language in the post-meeting statement that they wouldn't be cutting rates until they "gained greater confidence" that inflation was on a steady path back to the central bank's 2% annual target. "Participants generally noted their uncertainty about the persistence of high inflation and expressed the view that recent data had not increased their confidence that inflation was moving sustainably down to 2 percent," the minutes said. In what apparently was a lengthy discussion about inflation at the meeting, officials said geopolitical turmoil and rising energy prices remain risks that could push inflation higher. They also cited the potential that looser policy could add to price pressures. On the downside, they cited a more balanced labor market, enhanced technology along with economic weakness in China and a deteriorating commercial real estate market. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, U.S., March 20, 202
Federal Open Market Committee Rates Inflation Borrowing Policymakers Uncertainty Confidence Target Risks Geopolitical Turmoil Energy Prices Looser Policy Labor Market Technology Economic Weakness China Commercial Real Estate Market Federal Reserve Jerome Powell
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: KTVF11 - 🏆 267. / 63 Read more »
Source: KTVF11 - 🏆 267. / 63 Read more »
Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »