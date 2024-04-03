XL Bully Found Dead in Abandoned Flat Filled with Rubbish and Faeces

An XL Bully died after being abandoned in a flat filled with rubbish and faeces. Cali, a white and tan female, was found dead in the flat's filthy living room. Police officers discovered the dead dog in the room, which stank of urine, faeces and the poor pet's decomposing body, while there was no sign of any food or water for the tragic dog. The tortured pooch was very thin and suffering from untreated canine parvovirus.

The details of the dog's death emerged when the owner appeared in the dock after being prosecuted over his mistreatment of the animal. Phillip Boyer was prosecuted by the RSPCA and sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates Court last Tuesday, March 26, Liverpool Echo reports. The 19-year-old was given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from keeping all animals for five years. Police found Cali in the flat in St Helens, Merseyside, on June 15 last year

