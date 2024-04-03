XL Bully Found Dead in Filthy Flat

An XL Bully was heartlessly left to die in a filthy faeces-strewn flat. Police found Cali, a female tan and white XL bully, lying dead in the living room of a flat in Waterdale Crescent, St Helens, on June 15 last year. Cali, who was forced to stay inside a garden shed for hours at a time, was uncovered extremely thin and suffering from canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease, which had not been treated by a vet.
According to the RSPCA inspector who entered the property, the flat was filthy and littered with rubbish. And, in the living room, there was a pungent overpowering smell of urine, faeces and decomposition - with no sign of food or water, the ECHO reports. READ MORE Police raid couple's home after 'months of intelligence' and find them bang to rights The dog's owner, Phillip Boyer, 19, was prosecuted by the RSPCA and sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates Court last Tuesday, March 2
