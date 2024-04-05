XL Bully Attack on Golden Retriever Captured in Scotland

Sickening footage has captured Scotland 's latest XL bully attack as desperate passersby battled to unlock the dog's bite on a golden retriever . The incident unfolded on Irvine High Street , Ayrshire , on Wednesday after the dog clamped its jaws on the pet's head. In the clip, which is too distressing to share, at least seven people can be seen trying to break the dogs apart with men raining kicks and punches on the dog in an attempt to bring the attack to an end.

One man is also shown hitting the bully with a walking stick. The retriever can be heard yelping in pain as panicked witnesses scream and shout outside the Iceland store in the town. At one point, another man can be seen trying to push a long brush handle into the bully's jaws to prise them apart. It understood the attack happened attack after a fight broke out between two men on the street. Eyewitness Chris Hamilton, who filmed the incident, said the dog had been wearing a muzzle but it had slipped of

XL Bully Golden Retriever Attack Scotland Irvine High Street Ayrshire Footage Witnesses Pain Panic

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baby, 3, left 'seriously bleeding' after family XL Bully dog attackThe dog sunk its teeth into the toddler's face.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Chihuahua killed and owner, 25, injured after attack by 'XL-bully type' dogsA chihuahua has been killed and a woman injured in an attack by two XL-bully-type dogs in Glasgow.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

'XL bully' dogs kill Chihuahua and attack ownerPolice say they are trying the trace the owner of the dogs following the incident in Glasgow.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Chihuahua killed and woman injured in attack by two XL bully-type dogs in GlasgowPolice Scotland said it received a report of the dogs attacking a 25-year-old woman and her pet chihuahua in Finnart Street on Monday afternoon. Officers are now trying to trace the owner of the two canines.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Police shoot dead suspected XL bully dog after attack leaves four men hospitalisedTwo people have been arrested in the wake of the incident, which led to four men being hopsitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

XL bully shot dead by armed police after attack in Battersea'So many people are being taken to hospital' witness Miah Sanur posted on Facebook.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »