XL Bully Attack on Golden Retriever Captured in Scotland

Sickening footage has captured Scotland 's latest XL bully attack as desperate passersby battled to unlock the dog's bite on a golden retriever . The incident unfolded on Irvine High Street , Ayrshire , on Wednesday after the dog clamped its jaws on the pet's head. In the clip, which is too distressing to share, at least seven people can be seen trying to break the dogs apart with men raining kicks and punches on the dog in an attempt to bring the attack to an end.
One man is also shown hitting the bully with a walking stick. The retriever can be heard yelping in pain as panicked witnesses scream and shout outside the Iceland store in the town. At one point, another man can be seen trying to push a long brush handle into the bully's jaws to prise them apart. It understood the attack happened attack after a fight broke out between two men on the street. Eyewitness Chris Hamilton, who filmed the incident, said the dog had been wearing a muzzle but it had slipped of
XL Bully Golden Retriever Attack Scotland Irvine High Street Ayrshire Footage Witnesses Pain Panic
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
