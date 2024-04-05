Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Temple in Ayodhya

22nd 2024 Narendra Modi , India ’s prime minister, inaugurated the inner sanctum of a new temple in Ayodhya in the northern India n state of Uttar Pradesh. The temple is dedicated to Ram , a Hindu god believed to have been born in the city. It was built on the remnants of a 16th-century mosque that a mob of Hindu nationalists demolished in 1992. Its consecration was widely seen as the opening gambit of Mr Modi’s bid for a third term in office.
More important, it is the latest sign of India’s transformation from the secular republic envisaged in its constitution to a nation defined by the hegemony of Hinduism. “This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram,” Mr Modi said shortly after the inauguration. “Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of Indi
Narendra Modi Temple Ayodhya Ram Hinduism India
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »