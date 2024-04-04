Xbox Spring Sale 2024: Over 900 Discounts Available Now

With well over 900 discounts in the Xbox Spring Sale 2024, this year’s sale is a big one. Microsoft has slashed prices across a wide range of games, bundles, and DLC by a whopping 90% in some cases, so there are definitely some good bargains on offer here.

If you’re not interested in any of the games on offer in the sale, why not check out our list of the best free Xbox games available? Please check the info column for details on the sale type and any unobtainable achievements in the titles and click the 'Buy' button to navigate to the official store page. For a further breakdown of the Xbox Spring Sale 2024, head over to the Xbox Sales page. Here, you can filter this list and manage your Price Alerts. Let us know in the comments if you're picking anything up from this sale! Please check the info column for details on the sale type and any unobtainable achievements in the titles and click the 'Buy' button to navigate to the official store page

