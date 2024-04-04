Naples' Quartieri Spagnoli: From Crime-Ridden to Safe

Enough for the waitress serving in the lane outside to be clad in a puffer jacket. Yet the diners, tourists hardened by northern winters, seem untroubled as they savour their meals. An unexceptional scene. Except that it is past 10pm and the restaurant is in the Quartieri Spagnoli , a gridiron of alleyways in the heart of Naples that, until recently, outsiders entered at their peril.

Pickpocketing, mugging and bag-snatching were all common—licensed and exploited by a clan of the Camorra, the Neapolitan mafia. The opening of the Quartieri and other traditionally crime-ridden districts is symptomatic of profound changes in the criminal landscape of the city and its surrounding province. In 2023 there were ten gangland killings, compared with 34 in the 12 months to mid-2013. Attempted murders ascribed to the Camorra fell over the same period from 17 to just four. In part, this is due to police success. Most of the older bosses have been put awa

Naples Quartieri Spagnoli Crime Camorra Gangland Killings Police Success

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheEconomist / 🏆 6. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester's stunning new pizzeria so good 'it has people flying in from Naples'Double Zero is serving up traditional Neopolitan pizzas made in a huge wood-fire oven and loaded with ingredients direct from Italy

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

British holidaymaker, 33, is raped onboard cruise ship while at sea: Police in Majorca arrest...The 27-year-old man was held when the ship, named as MSC Fantasia, docked in the island capital Palma from Naples in Italy on Friday morning.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

'We're not safe': Harehills locals hit back at police crime drop claimWest Yorkshire Police claimed crime in the East Leeds area had gone down but residents say there is serious crime every day

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

'Daventry Banksy': Mystery pothole artist mocks West Northamptonshire Council with funny road signsA mystery artist has been mocking a council by erecting signs around a town slamming the state of its pothole-ridden roads.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

'Daventry Banksy': Mystery pothole artist mocks West Northamptonshire Council with funny road signsA mystery artist has been mocking a council by erecting signs around a town slamming the state of its pothole-ridden roads.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

British holidaymaker, 33, is raped onboard cruise ship while at sea: Police in Majorca arrest...The 27-year-old man was held when the ship, named as MSC Fantasia, docked in the island capital Palma from Naples in Italy on Friday morning.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »