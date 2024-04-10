Work on Belfast's York Street motorway interchange delayed for 11 years

It will be another 11 years before work begins on the York Street motorway interchange in Belfast , a Stormont committee has heard. The project was first commissioned in 2007 to address a major bottleneck in Belfast where some of the busiest roads in Northern Ireland meet. It is set to replace the existing signalised junctions at York Street with direct links between Westlink , the M2 and M3.

It is also to separate traffic via underpasses below the existing road and rail bridges and underneath a new bridge at York Street. However, the project has been delayed by a number of objections, legal action and a public inquiry in 2015. In 2020, then-infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon announced a “short, sharp” external review of the project to help future-proof the scheme. The project was included in the 2020 New Decade New Approach deal, and securing funding for it was also part of the DUP’s confidence and supply agreement with former prime minister Theresa May in 2017. An Assembly question response by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd also revealed that a further £1 million has been allocated for the 2023/24 financial year. However, the Stormont scrutiny committee for the Department for Infrastructure heard on Wednesday that it is not likely to be built for another 11 years. Committee chair Deborah Erskine said that information came in a letter from Mr O’Dowd to the committee

