Woman waits over 20 hours to see doctor in A&E

A woman in Belfast had to wait over 20 hours to see a doctor in A&E, causing her to feel like she would die. After calling her GP 388 times, she was given a letter to go to the Emergency Department for a severe kidney infection. However, she was not seen by a doctor until the next morning and had to wait an additional 18 hours for a bed on a ward. The woman expressed her frustration with the long wait times.





🏆 8. Daily_Record » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast's favourite coffee shop as voted for by Belfast Live readersSunday walk and coffee anyone?

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Belfast's favourite Italian restaurant as chosen by Belfast Live readersThis has made us hungry for some pizza!

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

What's On: What's On news and reviews from across BelfastFind out what's on across Belfast including music, film, comedy and theatre from Belfast Live

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

What's On: What's On news and reviews from across BelfastFind out what's on across Belfast including music, film, comedy and theatre from Belfast Live

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

What's On: What's On news and reviews from across BelfastFind out what's on across Belfast including music, film, comedy and theatre from Belfast Live

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

What's On: What's On news and reviews from across BelfastFind out what's on across Belfast including music, film, comedy and theatre from Belfast Live

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »