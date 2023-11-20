England's Potential Line-up for Euro 2024 Based on Current Form

England are on their way to Euro 2024 next summer and it's yet another huge chance for them to win some silverware. They sit top of their qualifying group with six wins from seven, with a 3-1 victory over Italy sealing their spot at the finals. A number of England stars have shone for their respective clubs so far this season as they fight for their spot on the plane. If the tournament was to kick-off tomorrow then several different starting XI's could be named given the abundance of quality.
talkSPORT.com has had a look at how England could line-up at Euro 2024 based on players' current form this season. Jordan Pickford is Southgate's go-to choice in between the sticks, but Nick Pope has enjoyed a strong season for high-flying Newcastle. His five Premier League clean sheets are the joint-highest in the top flight along with his fellow international teammate Sam Johnstone, making him a strong contender for the starting spot. Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell would be two stars gunning to play at left-back in the side but both have been nursing injuries this season
