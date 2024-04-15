Woman Refuses to Give Up Booked Seat to Elderly Woman on Train

A woman travelling on a train to Scotland has sparked debate after refusing to give up her booked seat to an elderly woman .

Venting her frustration on Reddit, the woman recounted: "I recently got a train across the UK from London to Aberdeen. It's a seven-hour journey so I booked myself a first-class seat well in advance. "I told her I'd booked the seat and she'd need to speak to a member of staff to find her one. She pointed out that the train was full and there were no other seats. I apologised but reiterated that I'd booked the seat and wasn't going to move."

The staff asked if someone would move into the standard class where they would be able to get a seat but the woman who reserved the seat refused to budge.

Train Scotland Debate Booked Seat Elderly Woman Priority Seats First-Class Ticket Solo Seat Quiet Journey

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman travelling on train to Scotland refuses to give seat to elderly passengerThe woman was put in a difficult situation when she was given a priority seat as her reservation in first-class.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Woman praised after refusing to give up seat to elderly passenger on trainThe woman had booked a first-class ticket for the seven-hour journey

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Death Row murderer's last meal revealed after he refuses to give final wordsThe Georgia Department of Corrections said Pye accepted a final prayer but 'did not record a final statement'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Death Row murderer's last meal revealed after he refuses to give final wordsThe Georgia Department of Corrections said Pye accepted a final prayer but 'did not record a final statement'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Jurgen Klopp refuses to give up on title race despite Liverpool's shock defeatLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains optimistic about the title race despite a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. Klopp expressed his disappointment after the match, highlighting the team's lackluster performance and inability to score despite numerous attempts. Despite being two points behind Manchester City, Klopp is determined to continue fighting for the title.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Music festival refuses to give out refunds after headliners drop outAlmost half the acts have been cut.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »