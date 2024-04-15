Jurgen Klopp refuses to give up on title race despite Liverpool's shock defeat

Jurgen Klopp is refusing to give up on the title race despite Liverpool 's 1-0 shock defeat at Anfield to Crystal Palace - which left him feeling 'rubbish'. The Reds boss had promised a reaction after last week's draw at Manchester United and the midweek Europa League implosion against Atalanta, but his post-match feeling was one of distant disconsolation after another faltering display that leaves Liverpool two points behind Manchester City .
Then, we draw there , and were really good for a long spell but just drew. 'The problems we had in the United games were completely different to the things we had today. Yes, the goals we concede are too easy. That is probably a general thing. The players, me included, expected a reaction.' Liverpool pushed hard in the second half, but could not find a way through Palace's stubborn rearguard, succumbing to their first home league defeat in 29 games.
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Title Race Defeat Crystal Palace Disappointment Performance Scoring Manchester City
