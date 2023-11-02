Wishaw boss says youngsters and new signings can look up to new coach

Wishaw boss Martin O’Neill wants his young stars to use Stevie McGurgan as a role model after he stepped up to a coaching role at the Beltane.

“He has been outstanding as a player and he’s really one the younger ones should be looking at and thinking ‘his commitment, his fitness, looking after himself’ – he has been brilliant off the pitch as well.

Meanwhile, O’Neill has called for more composure in the final third after losing 2-0 at home to Kilsyth Rangers in a “stuffy” West of Scotland Second Division clash. But he wants his side to be calmer in front of goal as they bid to claw their way up from 15th place in the 16-team league. headtopics.com

“Their second goal was a ricochet in the box, somebody trying to clear it, with a couple of minutes to go and that was game over. “If you look at the positive side of things, we didn’t play particularly well but we’re still in games, it’s not like there’s a gap between us and the teams that are going to be pushing up the higher end of the table, which I think Kilsyth will be.

