In November 2022, BCP Council's now-former leader Drew Mellor apologised over the lack of consultation about the plansFree parking over the festive period will not be making a return this year because of financial challenges, a council has confirmed.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said reintroducing concessions in the area at Christmas would cost the authority more than £200,000 in lost income.But the council said tough decisions had to be made.and needed to find a way to balance mounting pressure on children's and adult social care services.

The region's Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) called the loss of free parking a "hammer blow" to thousands of businesses across the towns. Mike Cox, BCP's portfolio holder for finance, said the money made from car parks helped fund other initiatives. headtopics.com

He said: "We are open and transparent about the financial challenges the council is facing and... like all other local authorities this means looking carefully at where the council spends its money. "We are the safety net when people need us the most, and it's important we prioritise services that support our most vulnerable residents, including children and young people."pulling its funding for Christmas light displaysChristmas Tree Wonderland in Bournemouth's Lower Gardens and Poole Christmas Maritime Light Trail events are still expected to go ahead.

Mr Cox added: "We are pleased to be supporting local businesses to deliver two large-scale, family-friendly Christmas events in Bournemouth and Poole this year, whilst also making a financial contribution to Christchurch Town Council to support the delivery of their Christmas celebrations." headtopics.com

