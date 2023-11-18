White House accuses Elon Musk of endorsing antisemitic post

The White House has accused Elon Musk of repeating a "hideous lie" about Jewish people, after the X owner appeared to respond approvingly to an antisemitic post on the platform. On Wednesday, Mr Musk replied to a post sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory , calling it "actual truth". But a White House spokesman said his endorsement of the post, which drew anger online, was "unacceptable".
"We condemn this abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms," said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates. He noted that the post Mr Musk was responding to referred to a conspiracy theory that motivated the man who"It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust ," Mr Bates said, referring to the 7 October Hamas assault against Israel. X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino wrote in an earlier tweet that the company has been "extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »
Source: TheSun | Read more »
Source: BBCScienceNews | Read more »
Source: LBC | Read more »
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »
Source: i newspaper | Read more »