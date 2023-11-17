Family Confronts Murderer of Ashling Murphy in Court

Ashling Murphy 's boyfriend and sister confronted her murderer Josef Puska in court on the day he was sentenced to life. These are excerpts from their victim impact statements, and that of Ashling's mother, Kathleen , which was read by a garda officer (Irish police) in court. 'My heart broke when I heard Ashling was murdered' - Kathleen , Ashling's mother Kathleen Murphy's mother begged her not to go for a jog along the Grand Canal on the day she was murdered.
Ashling refused, said she was 23 years old, hugged her mother and told her she loved her. In the statement, Kathleen Murphy described her daughter as 'one in a million,' as well as loving, caring and gentle. A talented musician, she said Ashling brought the family home alive with music when she played her fiddle. 'My memory, motivation and drive for life is gone forever. Ashling Murphy 's mother, Kathleen , pictured after the verdict last week. People say she is in a better place. This I know - but it was not her time, she would want to be on this earth
