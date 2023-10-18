What Should You Be Eating for Breakfast?

Breakfast is one of those things that you either love or you loathe. Some people can’t function without a hearty meal first thing in the morning, while others can’t stomach eating anything until lunchtime.
Whatever your breakfast preference, one thing we’re still trying to figure out is what exactly should we be eating for breakfast? As lofty as our ambitions may be to whip up avocado and eggs on toast each morning, the reality tends to be picking up a pastry from Pret along with our morning coffee - but this is probably the worst thing we could be doing. “Consuming high sugar foods such as pastries and high sugar breakfast cereals or high sugar yoghurts aren’t ideal for breakfast as they can spike blood glucose levels, leaving you feeling hungrier faster,” registered nutritionist and the author of How To Stay Healthy, Jenna Hope tells GLAMOUR. So, what should you be eating? Hope says to aim for high protein, high fibre foods with one or two sources of fruit and vegetables. Still not sure? Read our guide belo
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: medical_xpress | Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »
Source: medical_xpress | Read more »
Source: itvnews | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: TheSun | Read more »