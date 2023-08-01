New Geothermal Lab in Utah Aims to Solve Renewable Energy Variability

A new solution to stop-gapping renewable variability is bubbling under the ground in the Southwest United States. An experimental geothermal lab in Beaver County, Utah thinks that it has the solution to keeping energy pumping to the grid when the sun isn’t shining and the breeze isn’t blowing on U.S. solar and wind farms. The lab, funded since 2018 with $220 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, sits atop bedrock that reaches a blistering 465 degrees Fahrenheit.

With this limitless supply of heat deep under the ground, the lab is commissioned to test geothermal energy solutions through a trial and error experimental approach. Unlike typical geothermal energy sites, this one doesn’t have access to hot water close to the Earth’s surface, but this is a scientific advantage. Most places on Earth don’t have surface level thermal springs, but if the Earth’s heat can be tapped by drilling down to bedrock heated by the Earth’s core, then geothermal energy could be produced practically anywhere on eart

