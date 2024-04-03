Watford Mayor Calls for Urgent Meeting with Rail Bosses Over Travel Chaos

Watford’s mayor has called for an urgent meeting with rail bosses due to repeat travel chaos in the town. Disruption is expected until the end of the day today after a fault between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central.

The mayor expressed concern over the unreliable train service and its impact on residents and local businesses.

