Manchester United manager suggests Mason Mount may have to wait for Premier League start

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has suggested Mason Mount may have to wait for a first Premier League start in nearly five months. Mount returned from a four-month lay-off with a muscular injury against Liverpool last month and he scored his first United goal off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is poised to return to former club Chelsea for United's next Premier League fixture on Thursday night and he last lined up in the league against Brentford on October 7. Ten Hag is conscious of easing Mount back into the team as he has played in only 14 of United's 41 games this season. "He's a fantastic football player but it's important first that he is getting and keeping fit," Ten Hag stressed, "because he has had three injuries. "You see it now with Licha, another injury. So you want to avoid and we have to do this carefully. This is the first objective: to keep him fi

